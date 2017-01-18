New Music Squeeze Tarela – ‘Uber fresh’ – Pulse Nigeria
|
360Nobs.com
|
New Music Squeeze Tarela – 'Uber fresh'
Pulse Nigeria
On the buzz track, Tarela draws from reggae influences to deliver very relatable lyrics as he salutes many of the industry big dogs. Published: 28 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Squeeze – Uber Fresh play. Squeeze – Uber Fresh.
MUSIC: Squeeze Tarela – Uber Fresh
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG