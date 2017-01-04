New Music: Sugarboy – Dada Omo

G-Worldwide act Sugarboy welcomes fans into the new year with a new song called “Dada Omo” The song was produced by Dj Coublon with Fiokee on the guitar. Dada Omo is a promise of unending love to the artists imagined ladylove, and it’s his 4th official single following the release of his hit song “Hola Hola” […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

