New Music: Teddy-A – Datswassup (Prod. by Twinbeatz)

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Teddy-A is back!!! The singer who dished out hot tracks like “Welu”, “Ije Love”, “African Baby” Ft. Eddy Kenzo, “Feeling The Boy” Ft. Timaya and “Pepper” Ft. Phyno, returns in 2017 with a catchy/infectious tune titled “DATSWASSUP”. Produced by TwinBeatz. Enjoy!

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

