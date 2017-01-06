New Music: Teddy-A – Datswassup (Prod. by Twinbeatz)

Teddy-A is back!!! The singer who dished out hot tracks like “Welu”, “Ije Love”, “African Baby” Ft. Eddy Kenzo, “Feeling The Boy” Ft. Timaya and “Pepper” Ft. Phyno, returns in 2017 with a catchy/infectious tune titled “DATSWASSUP”. Produced by TwinBeatz. Enjoy!

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

