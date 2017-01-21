Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Tillaman – Ife (Love)

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Love they say is the most beautiful thing in the world, and with his brand new single and video titled “Ife (Love)”, it’s safe to say Tillaman is starting the year on a beautiful note. The song is happy-go-lucky, melodious song that expresses deep feelings and is ultimately about love with production by Phantom, guitar […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.