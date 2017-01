New Music Video: Chibbz- Hey Ma (Official Video)

Made Men Music newest act Chibbz drops visual for his latest single “Hey Ma” produced by Laedo. The video was shot on a location in Lagos, Nigeria by ace director Paul Gambit. Watch, enjoy and share!

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest