New Music Video: Fusha – Sakawa

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

US-based Ghanaian Afrobeat artist, Fusha kicks off 2017 with a banger. The Codegreen Music boss after having a successful 2016 shows no signs of slowing down. He is out with a new jam dubbed, ‘Sakawa’ which literally means “fraud”, talking about how he spent his hard earn cash, investing time in a certain girl and […]

