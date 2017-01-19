New Music Video: Fusha – Sakawa
US-based Ghanaian Afrobeat artist, Fusha kicks off 2017 with a banger. The Codegreen Music boss after having a successful 2016 shows no signs of slowing down. He is out with a new jam dubbed, ‘Sakawa’ which literally means “fraud”, talking about how he spent his hard earn cash, investing time in a certain girl and […]
