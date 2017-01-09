New Music: X-Jay – Uduwedin (Prod by T Spice)
X-Jay is back with a new sound titled “Uduwedin”, his previous release “Beautiful girl” received a lot of positive response from his fans. Now he’s back with this Ẹ̀sán high life banger produced by T Spice and this one will keep you dancing for real. Stream and download below. Enjoy!
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG