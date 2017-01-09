New Music: X-Jay – Uduwedin (Prod by T Spice)

X-Jay is back with a new sound titled “Uduwedin”, his previous release “Beautiful girl” received a lot of positive response from his fans. Now he’s back with this Ẹ̀sán high life banger produced by T Spice and this one will keep you dancing for real. Stream and download below. Enjoy!

