New Music: X-Jay – Uduwedin (Prod by T Spice)

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

X-Jay is back with a new sound titled “Uduwedin”, his previous release “Beautiful girl” received a lot of positive response from his fans. Now he’s back with this Ẹ̀sán high life banger produced by T Spice and this one will keep you dancing for real. Stream and download below. Enjoy!

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

