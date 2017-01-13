New Nollywood vs Old Nollywood? Chioma Akpotha calls out Gideon Okeke for Criticizing Chiwetalu Agu
Nollywood Actor Gideon Okeke took to his Instagram page to criticize Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agwu for his use of vulgarities in movies, saying it was being used too much and it isn’t funny anymore. Gideon emphasized on the fact that children had access to his films and said that the film and censors board and […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
