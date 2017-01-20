New on Emirates: Blankets made from recycled plastic – USA TODAY
New on Emirates: Blankets made from recycled plastic
With shower-equipped private suites on its A380 airplanes and Bulgari amenity kits and moisturizing pajamas for first-class passengers on long-haul overnight flights, Dubai-based Emirates works hard to maintain a high-class image. As part of the …
Emirates introduces sustainable blankets made from 100% recycled plastic bottles
