New Political Group, AFA Emerges ahead of 2019

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As politicians strategise for the 2019 general election, a new political party known as Alliance for Feminine Agenda (AFA) has sprung up with former first ladies and ex-governors queuing behind it.

Some of the politicians who were at the inaugural meeting held in Abuja at the weekend were former spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari in the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Chief Denis Aghauya, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Jabi, Hajia Halima Turaki, Florence Wogu, Gladys Abubakar, Hajia Binta Umar, Hajia Gambo Abubakar, Hajia Jumai Lawal Yusuf, Princes Thomas.

The promoters of the new party said they have reached out to prominent Nigerians like former first lady, Patience Jonathan, former Minister of Finance, Okonjo Iweala, former Minister of Petroleum Allison Madueke, and many other women to join the feminine party.

The new political association said it would approach the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the next seven days for registration.

Speaking on the ideology of the yet-to-be registered political party, Aghauya, who presided over the meeting, said the focus would be to mobilise energies in women and youths in the country.

“It is an ideology driven by women in alliance with the men and youths to ensure justice, equity and unity for the purpose of achieving a new dawn in the polity, so that we can achieve an ideal society different from what we have witnessed since the independence of Nigeria.”

Also speaking, another prominent member, Wogu, revealed that when the party comes on board, it would pursue the idea of part-time legislature, adding that “It is part of our plans to have all the lawmakers having offices at their various constituencies and only have to come to Abuja whenever the need arises for meetings.

“Women should not be relegated to the background. We don’t believe in affirmative action. Both men and women should be equal,” she said.

They have, however, set-up four sub-committees which include: manifestos committee, contact and Mobilisation, finance and constitution committee to make it activities go smoothly.

