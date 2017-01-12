New ‘Prison Break’ trailer brings back Michael Scofield | Watch

Fox has released a new trailer for its Prison Break revival series. The two-minute teaser features the return of Wentworth Miller’s character Michael Scofield, who fans saw dying at the end of the original series. He will be joined once again by fellow original cast members Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies, Robert Knepper, Paul Adelstein and Rockmond …

The post New ‘Prison Break’ trailer brings back Michael Scofield | Watch appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

