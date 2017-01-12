New ‘Prison Break’ trailer brings back Michael Scofield | Watch
Fox has released a new trailer for its Prison Break revival series. The two-minute teaser features the return of Wentworth Miller’s character Michael Scofield, who fans saw dying at the end of the original series. He will be joined once again by fellow original cast members Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies, Robert Knepper, Paul Adelstein and Rockmond …
The post New ‘Prison Break’ trailer brings back Michael Scofield | Watch appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG