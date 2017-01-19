New Road Rage Video From Durban Shows Taxi Driver Taking A Beating [Video]

We’re all guilty of losing our cool from time to time when dealing with taxis. After all, it’s not like they play by the rules.

That being said, a new video doing the rounds could spell serious trouble for a motorist in Durban.

Filmed at the intersection of Botanic Gardens and King Dinizulu roads outside the Durban University of Technology, which is an informal taxi rank, the video shows the man landing a series of punches to the face of a taxi driver who shows remarkable restraint.

Have a look for yourself:

According to TimesLive the video, posted by Amanda Eve Mseleku on Tuesday morning, has now been viewed more than 100 000 times.

No news on whether the police are looking into this one, but at the very least there’s probably one motorist in Durban who will want to keep a low profile.

[source:timeslive]

