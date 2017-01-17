New rules stop Diego Costa Chinese football deal

Tianjin Quanjian’s bid to sign Diego Costa from English clubside Chelsea FC has been scuppered by new rules in the Chinese Super League, club owner Shu Yuhui said on Tuesday. Shu claims Tianjin had lined up moves for the 28-year-old Spain international Costa and fellow forwards Karim Benzema, Radamel Falcao and Edinson Cavani. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports however that Chinese clubs will only be able to field three foreign players per game when the new season starts.

