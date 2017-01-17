Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New rules stop Diego Costa Chinese football deal

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Tianjin Quanjian’s bid to sign Diego Costa from English clubside Chelsea FC has been scuppered by new rules in the Chinese Super League, club owner Shu Yuhui said on Tuesday. Shu claims Tianjin had lined up moves for the 28-year-old Spain international Costa and fellow forwards Karim Benzema, Radamel Falcao and Edinson Cavani. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports however that Chinese clubs will only be able to field three foreign players per game when the new season starts.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.