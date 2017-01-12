New senate majority leader Lawan faces chamber

(By Fred Itua – ABUJA)

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Minority Leader of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio told the new Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, on Thursday, January 9, that he was not constitutionally empowered to run the affairs of the Upper Legislative Chamber.

Lawan, while appreciating members of All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus, said “I will run the affairs of the Senate for the benefit of all.”

He was immediately countered by Akpabio who insisted that the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, was in charge, adding that Lawan was appointed to manage the APC caucus of the Red Chamber.

“I want to say that Senator Lawan is the Majority Leader and he cannot run the Senate. The Senate President is in charge and he will run the affairs of this house,” Akpabio retorted.

Lawan, meanwhile, called on his colleagues to work with him in his new function, urging bipartisanship for the interests of all Nigerians.

"Nigeria is our country, it does not belong to APC. It belongs to Nigerians. We should put our hands together and ensure stability in the country. I urge the cooperation and understanding of my colleagues," he stated.

“The Eighth Senate started on a shaky foundation. This Senate will end on a solid, stable and successful foundation. I thank the APC Caucus for having confidence and trust in my judgment and ability to serve as Leader of the Senate.”

He further clarified that “I am not a leader for the APC caucus. I am a leader of the Senate…”

Speaking on behalf of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus, Akpabio said that with the elevation of Senator Lawan, “all the grumbling and disaffection affecting the Eighth Senate would be brought to an end.

“We are delighted. We want to note that in spite of the situation the Senate is focused on national issues. We are implementing issues on a bipartisan basis. We will continue to remain bipartisan where the interests of Nigerians are concerned.

“We will support the Senate, the APC caucus and President Muhammadu Buhari on things we believe will take Nigerians out of recession,” he said.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, assured Lawan of the Senate’s support.‎ He also commended outgoing Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, for his service and for his statesmanship‎.

