New twist in Mumbere case

Rwenzururu King Charles Wesely Mumbere has Monday been remanded to prison after he was charged with seven new counts including terrorism, murder and attempted murder before the Jinja Chief Magistrates Court.

According to the charge sheet, Mumbere who appeared alone in the dock, is charged alongside twenty others for the offences that they are said to have committed between July and November last year at Bukara Village, Kabonero sub-county, and at Nyabutsi village, Karangura sub-county in Kabalore district.

The state says Mumbere committed the offences “with an intent to influence or intimidate the Government or a section of the public for either a political, religious, social or economic reason”.

Prosecution further alleges that the crimes were “indiscriminately committed with out due regard to

the safety of others or property when the accused directly or indirectly involved themselves in the murder of police officers, army men and members of the public, attacked various police establishments on top of unlawfully making explosives and ammunition”.

Among the victims, Mumbere is said to have murdered police constables Simon Peter Apile, Saverio Ochema and also attempted to murder Deputy AIP Denis Ahebwa and police constables Polycare Ojoko,Fransico Nsimaki and Benon Byaki in September 2016.

Mumbere apeared before Chief Magistrate Francis Kaggwa who remanded him to Luzira until the January 30, 2017.

Last week on Friday, High Court Judge Eva Luswata released Mumbere on bail for the original charges of murder but was re-arrested immediately after leaving Jinja High Court premises and driven to Nalufenya police cells.

Police say he was arrested on new charges, related to incidents before the army stormed the Rwenzururu palace in November.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post New twist in Mumbere case appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

