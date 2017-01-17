New Uganda Electoral Commission members sworn in

Seven newly appointed commissioners of the Uganda Electoral Commission (EC) have been sworn in by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe.

Those sworn in are chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, deputy Hajat Aisha Lubega, Ahabwe Mugabi, Steven Tashobya , Ssebaggala Kigozi, Peter Emorut and Nathaline Etomaru.

At the swearing in at the High court in Kampala, Chief Justice cautioned them to remain firm, stick to the law and never accept to be swayed by any side against the other because they will automatically get lost.

He therefore cited the coming LC1 and 2 elections as their litmus test in which he expects them to run it as the law requires.

“You can only withstand the pressure when what you do is in accordance with the law,” Katureebe said.

In response the new EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama pledged to manage the mandate and activities of the EC to the satisfaction of the people, especially in respect to the criticisms labelled against its ability to observe its cardinal principals.

Justice Byabakama implored Ugandans to give them time to prove themselves, adding that his team is eager to critically avoid re-occurance of previous mistakes.

He also reminded Ugandans that the Electoral Commission is the vehicle through which they can freely express themselves on who to govern them at all political levels He urged everyone to join hands with them to see that the EC performs to their aspirations and expectations.

