New UN chief Guterres pledges peace in 2017

On Jan.01, Antonio Guterres officially replaced Ban Ki Moon as the Secretary General of the United Nations.

“On this New Year’s Day, I ask all of you to join me in making one shared New Year’s resolution: Let us resolve to put peace first,” said Guterres promising to make 2017 a year of peace.

He added what weighs heavy on his heart is how millions of people caught up in conflict can be held.

As part of his strategy, Guterres says he will engage all governments to tackle the common challenges faced by all UN member countries. Having been formally appointed by the UN General Assembly on Oct.13, Guterres, 67, will serve for a five-year period to 2021. He was Prime Minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees from June 2005 to December 2015.

