New urine test can tell how healthy your meals are

By Sola Ogundipe

A new urine test that can tell exactly what you ate and how healthy your meals are has been developed by British scientists.

Developed by a collaboration between Imperial College London, Newcastle University and Aberystwyth University, the test could be available in the next two tears, and could be used to improve nutritional advice or in weight loss.

The test, detailed in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, detects chemicals made as food is processed by the body.

Urine samples are analysed to determine the structure of the chemicals floating around in it using a technique called a proton nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

This gives clues to both recent meals and long term dietary habits.

The results of the body processing fruit, vegetables, fish and different types of meat leave a distinct signature in the urine. Clues to the state of the body’s metabolism and gut health can also be detected by investigating the chemicals in it.

According to a researcher at Imperial, Dr Isabel Garcia-Perez: “This will eventually provide a tool for personalised dietary monitoring to help maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“We’re not at the stage yet where the test can tell us a person ate 15 chips yesterday and two sausages, but it’s on the way.”

In trials, around 60 per cent of people either under or over report what they are eating.

Professor Gary Frost, another scientist at Imperial, said this could be the first independent test of what people munch on at home.

The researchers believe the test results could help combat people’s obesity or risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

The scientists were able to spot the difference between healthy and unhealthy diets after tests on 19 people who spent days eating a carefully controlled set of meals.

Four diets of varying degrees of healthiness were given to the patients and their urine was sampled morning, noon and night.

Though the research is still in its early stages, it’s grappling with essential methods in food and diet studies where advances are really needed.

