New Video: Brymo – Billion Naira Dream

Singing sensation, Olawale Ashimi better known as Brymo has released the video for his song ‘Billion Naira Dream‘ off his ‘Klĭtôrĭs’ album. Co-directed by cinematographers, Dare (of Drhey Studios) and Uche Chukwu (Campfire Films), the video is third video shot to promote the ‘Klĭtôrĭs’ album. Watch below.

