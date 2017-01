New Video: Dammy Krane feat. Davido – Ladies

Usual Suspekt and DMW present the official music video to Dammy Krane’s latest release with Davido and it is titled “Ladies”! The song was produced by Scarface while the video was shot by HD Genesis in Atlanta. Watch below.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

