New Video: DJ Jimmy Jatt Feat. Davido – Orekelewa

With the audio still getting major airplay on radio, DJ Jimmy Jatt is starting off the year with the visuals for his hit record featuring DMW boss, Davido titled “Orekelewa“ The video was directed by HG2 and shot in the heart of Lagos, the visual shows a typical DJ JimmyJatt house party with guest appearances […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

