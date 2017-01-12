New Video: DJ Jimmy Jatt Feat. Davido – Orekelewa
With the audio still getting major airplay on radio, DJ Jimmy Jatt is starting off the year with the visuals for his hit record featuring DMW boss, Davido titled “Orekelewa“ The video was directed by HG2 and shot in the heart of Lagos, the visual shows a typical DJ JimmyJatt house party with guest appearances […]
