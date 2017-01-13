New Video: DJ Neptune feat. Falz & Ycee – Bumpa – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
New Video: DJ Neptune feat. Falz & Ycee – Bumpa
Bella Naija
After so much anticipation, DJ Neptune has finally released the audio and video for his third official single off his yet to be released debut album G.R.E.A.T.N.E.S.S. The track is titled “Bumpa”, and it features heavyweight, Falz The Bad Guy, and the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG