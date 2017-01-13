New Video: DJ Neptune feat. Falz & Ycee – Bumpa

After so much anticipation, DJ Neptune has finally released the audio and video for his third official single off his yet to be released debut album G.R.E.A.T.N.E.S.S. The track is titled “Bumpa”, and it features heavyweight, Falz The Bad Guy, and the Jagaban himself, YCee. The song was produced by Meastro D and the video […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

