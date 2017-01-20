New Video: DJ Spinall feat. Niniola – Ojukokoro – Bella Naija
Bella Naija
New Video: DJ Spinall feat. Niniola – Ojukokoro
Bella Naija
DJ Spinall and Niniola join forces on this masterpiece – Ojukokoro. The song is off his last studio album TEN released in October last year. The video was directed by Adams Gud, concept By DJ Spinall and produced by Ill Keyz. The video was shot …
