New Video: DJ Spinall feat. Niniola – Ojukokoro – Bella Naija

New Video: DJ Spinall feat. Niniola – Ojukokoro

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment


New Video: DJ Spinall feat. Niniola – Ojukokoro
DJ Spinall and Niniola join forces on this masterpiece – Ojukokoro. The song is off his last studio album TEN released in October last year. The video was directed by Adams Gud, concept By DJ Spinall and produced by Ill Keyz. The video was shot
