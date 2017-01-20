New Video: DJ Spinall feat. Niniola – Ojukokoro
DJ Spinall and Niniola join forces on this masterpiece – Ojukokoro. The song is off his last studio album TEN released in October last year. The video was directed by Adams Gud, concept By DJ Spinall and produced by Ill Keyz. The video was shot entirely on location at a quiet beach along Lagos Lekki […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG