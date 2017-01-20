New Video: DJ Spinall feat. Niniola – Ojukokoro

DJ Spinall and Niniola join forces on this masterpiece – Ojukokoro. The song is off his last studio album TEN released in October last year. The video was directed by Adams Gud, concept By DJ Spinall and produced by Ill Keyz. The video was shot entirely on location at a quiet beach along Lagos Lekki […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

