New Video: Ezi Emela – Chineke Meh

Manchester Born, Ezi Emela continues to make her mark on the Afrobeats landscape with her newest single – ‘ Chineke Meh ’. Teaming up with top producer P2J, the track is a perfect blend of Afrobeats, R‘n’B and a hint of Trap. “I wanted to start 2017 with a bang,” says the vibrant songstress. “Teaming […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

