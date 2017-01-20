New Video: Ezi Emela – Chineke Meh
Manchester Born, Ezi Emela continues to make her mark on the Afrobeats landscape with her newest single – ‘ Chineke Meh ’. Teaming up with top producer P2J, the track is a perfect blend of Afrobeats, R‘n’B and a hint of Trap. “I wanted to start 2017 with a bang,” says the vibrant songstress. “Teaming […]
