New Video: Grey C – Wonder

Grey C starts off 2017 with a thanksgiving song/video titled “Wonder“. With the chorus of the song in her local dialect, she sings of the wonders of God upon her life and gives us an indigenous feel with the amazing visuals directed by Clarence Peters. Listen below.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

