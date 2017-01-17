Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: Grey C – Wonder

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

Grey C starts off 2017 with a thanksgiving song/video titled “Wonder“. With the chorus of the song in her local dialect, she sings of the wonders of God upon her life and gives us an indigenous feel with the amazing visuals directed by Clarence Peters. Listen below.

