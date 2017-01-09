New Video: Harrysong feat. Timaya – Samankwe
Alterplate’s Harrison Tare Okiri famously known as Harrysong has released the official visual to his monster hit, titled Samankwe featuring Timaya. Directed by Adasa Cookey, the video also had cameo appearances by popular comedian, Bovi, Orezi, Alterplate talented artiste, Dezign and more. Watch below.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.
