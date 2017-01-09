Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Video: Harrysong feat. Timaya – Samankwe

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Alterplate’s Harrison Tare Okiri famously known as Harrysong has released the official visual to his monster hit, titled Samankwe featuring Timaya. Directed by Adasa Cookey, the video also had cameo appearances by popular comedian, Bovi, Orezi, Alterplate talented artiste, Dezign and more. Watch below.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

