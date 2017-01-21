Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: Kach – Mokala

Posted on Jan 21, 2017

Signature Records leading act KACH is at it again, starting his 2017 on a HIGH. He is in no way slowing down. KACH teams up with MEX to create this visual treat for the track MOKALA… KACH brings his high energy yet again on this one…A must Watch…Enjoy Watch!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

