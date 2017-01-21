New Video: Kach – Mokala

Signature Records leading act KACH is at it again, starting his 2017 on a HIGH. He is in no way slowing down. KACH teams up with MEX to create this visual treat for the track MOKALA… KACH brings his high energy yet again on this one…A must Watch…Enjoy Watch!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

