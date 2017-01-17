New Video: Koker – Bokiniyen – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
New Video: Koker – Bokiniyen
Bella Naija
After dropping hits “Do Something”, “Kaabo” and “Kolewerk” in 2016, Chocolate City artiste Koker is kicking off the new year with yet another hit single – Bokiniyen. Sang in a mix of both English & Yoruba and Ibo, “Bokiniyen”: dishes out the vocals …
