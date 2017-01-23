Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: Maleek Berry feat. Geko – Eko Miami

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Maleek Berry kicks off 2017 with a fresh video for his song “Eko Miami” featuring UK artist Geko taken from his debut EP “Last Daze Of Summer”. Maleek Berry is ready to set the tone again with this colourful, artistic video directed by Tshisz Nelson for JM Films. Watch below.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

