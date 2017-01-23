New Video: Maleek Berry feat. Geko – Eko Miami

Maleek Berry kicks off 2017 with a fresh video for his song “Eko Miami” featuring UK artist Geko taken from his debut EP “Last Daze Of Summer”. Maleek Berry is ready to set the tone again with this colourful, artistic video directed by Tshisz Nelson for JM Films. Watch below.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

