New Video: Maleek Berry feat. Geko – Eko Miami
Maleek Berry kicks off 2017 with a fresh video for his song “Eko Miami” featuring UK artist Geko taken from his debut EP “Last Daze Of Summer”. Maleek Berry is ready to set the tone again with this colourful, artistic video directed by Tshisz Nelson for JM Films. Watch below.
