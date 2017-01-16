Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: Reekado Banks – Ladies and Gentlemen

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

After all the teases and trailers, MAVIN Records‘ superstar Reekado Banks is out with the visuals for “Ladies and Gentlemen”, one of the stand-out singles from his debut album – Spotlight. The video was directed by Clarence Peters.

