New Video: Reekado Banks – Ladies and Gentlemen

After all the teases and trailers, MAVIN Records‘ superstar Reekado Banks is out with the visuals for “Ladies and Gentlemen”, one of the stand-out singles from his debut album – Spotlight. The video was directed by Clarence Peters.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

