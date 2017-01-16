New Video: Reekado Banks – Ladies and Gentlemen
After all the teases and trailers, MAVIN Records‘ superstar Reekado Banks is out with the visuals for “Ladies and Gentlemen”, one of the stand-out singles from his debut album – Spotlight. The video was directed by Clarence Peters.
