New Video: Selebobo feat Yemi Alade – Conquer

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

​Pop star and hit producer Selebobo premieres the music video for his hit single “Conquer“, featuring Africa’s leading diva Yemi Alade. Directed by Paul Gambit, the melodious number sees the Made Men Music Group performer and Effyzzie Music singer grateful and thankful for success and blessings despite the hurdles and harsh environment. Watch the music […]

