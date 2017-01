New Video: Sheliroy feat. CDQ – Mumbai

How do you feel about going to Mumbai, India? In this video, Over The Top Entertainment artiste, Sheliroy teams up with CDQ to release the official video to his latest single, Mumbai. The video was shot by Clarence Peters. Watch!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

