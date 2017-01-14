New Video: Skales ft Burna Boy – Temper Remix
The video for the remix of Skales’ Monster track “Temper” is finally out! The Baseline artiste features Burna Boy on the song which was produced by Krizbeats. The video is directed by Stanz Visualz. This is a refreshing introduction to 2017 for Skales. Watch below:
