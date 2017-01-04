Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: Stonebwoy – Enku Lenu

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy has released the official video for his song “Enku Lenu“. The video shows the artist being kidnapped by a group of fine ladies. It’s really an interesting video and it doesn’t hurt that this song is a tune! Stonebwoy honestly keeps giving us hits back to back. The video was tastefully shot […]

