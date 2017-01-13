Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: Sugarboy – Dada Omo

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

G-Worldwide Entertainment artiste Sugarboy is back with a mellow song for the ladies. “Dada Omo” was produced by DJ Coublon and features Sugarboy serenading his lady love with promises of undying love while appreciating her beauty. The video was directed by Ani James for Aje Filmworks. Watch!

