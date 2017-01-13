New Video: Sugarboy – Dada Omo
G-Worldwide Entertainment artiste Sugarboy is back with a mellow song for the ladies. “Dada Omo” was produced by DJ Coublon and features Sugarboy serenading his lady love with promises of undying love while appreciating her beauty. The video was directed by Ani James for Aje Filmworks. Watch!
