New Video: YCee feat. Reekado Banks – Link Up

Kicking off 2017, Tinny Entertainment rapper YCee has just released the official video to his latest hit single ‘Link Up’ which features Reekado Banks of Mavin Records. The upbeat track which is currently rising on radio charts and on the streets is off Ycee’s yet to be released E.P ‘The First Wave’. Set in Lagos, the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

