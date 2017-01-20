New Video: YCee feat. Reekado Banks – Link Up
Kicking off 2017, Tinny Entertainment rapper YCee has just released the official video to his latest hit single ‘Link Up’ which features Reekado Banks of Mavin Records. The upbeat track which is currently rising on radio charts and on the streets is off Ycee’s yet to be released E.P ‘The First Wave’. Set in Lagos, the […]
