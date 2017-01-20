Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: YCee feat. Reekado Banks – Link Up

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Kicking off 2017, Tinny Entertainment rapper YCee has just released the official video to his latest hit single ‘Link Up’ which features Reekado Banks of Mavin Records. The upbeat track which is currently rising on radio charts and on the streets is off Ycee’s yet to be released E.P ‘The First Wave’. Set in Lagos, the […]

