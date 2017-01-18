Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: Yung L feat. Timaya – Pass The Aux (Remix)

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Fresh off the release of his first song in 2017 “This Year” which has been well accepted very well especially in eastern Africa, Yung L aka Mr Marley releases the visuals to the monster collaboration “Pass the Aux” Remix with Timaya. The video was directed by Paul Gambit. Watch below.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

