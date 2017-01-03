Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Year and the New You

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Grace Essen Year 2017 is here and leaping, already. And from what I see, lots of people are already up and running with the new year. As expected holiday makers are rushing back to their base, and school children are getting ready to get back to school, of course wishing the holiday could last a little longer.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.