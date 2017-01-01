New Year: Be obedient to God, cleric urges Nigerians
Rev. David Olagbaju, the Provost of St James Cathedral Anglican Church, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, has urged Nigerians to be obedient to God so as to benefit from the goodness of the New Year. Olagbaju, who stated this in his New Year Sermon entitled, “ Naming of Jesus Christ, ’’ said 2017 was a peculiar year full […]
The post New Year: Be obedient to God, cleric urges Nigerians appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG