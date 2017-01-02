New Year: Be Peaceful, Hopeful APC Urges Rivers People

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has urged the people of the state to be peaceful and optimistic as they celebrate the New Year.

In a new year message issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by its publicity secretary, Warisenibo Chris Finebone, APC called on the party faithful and people of the State to be hopeful as they enter a new year that promises to be prosperous despite the economic recession facing the country.

Finebone said, “It is only when we are at peace with ourselves and our neighbours that our success can be guaranteed. APC wishes to thank its teeming faithful in Rivers State for remaining steadfast in the face of excruciating economic recession which has impacted negatively on their lives.

“The party therefore urges you to preach peace and hope this New Year because we believe that the economy will experience a lift out of the doldrums of recession and back on the path of growth in 2017.

“Particularly the APC notes that 2016 was politically remarkable in several ways and the party believes that the resolve of each and every APC member will soar in 2017 moving forward.

“The APC pays tribute to our members and associates who might not have been lucky to step into 2017 for whatever reasons. The highest remembrance we can accord them is for those of us alive to exhibit unparalleled audacity for peace, vigour, tenacity, steadfastness, courage and hope in the New Year.”

The APC also called on the people of the state to march into the new year with confidence and renewed enthusiasm because the achievements of the APC in the area of national security and fight against corruption are expected to reflect positively on the national economic sphere for the upliftment of the peoples’ standard of living and welfare in 2017.

