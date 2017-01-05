New Year Horror! 15-Year-Old Dead After She Was Hit By Stray Bullet on New Year’s Eve

After the tragic incident during New Year’s Eve where in Emelyn Villanueva was hit by a stray bullet, Dr. Christian Perolina just recently declared her dead, according to National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde.

According to Trendingbuzzer, The 15-year-old girl had been under the surgical intensive care unit of the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Santa Cruz, Manila,Philippines when she passed away at 6:12 PM.

Case investigator P02 Maria Teresa Dagman told Inquirer reporters that the young girl was “still in a coma” minutes before the declaration was made.

“Her condition has not changed. There are no developments,” she earlier told Inquirer, the information coming from staff member Melody Labrador of Barangay San Agustin.

Media reports even announced that Villanueva is possibly nearing recovery since her fever began to fade.

The young scholar was among the four victims of indiscriminate firing reported by the Department of Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial. Tragically, the incident transpired as the victim was watching the fireworks display at quarter to 12 near her family’s home.

According to police reports, Villanueva is believed to be a “stray victim”, despite the deliberate attempt to shoot, since she was not the intended target.