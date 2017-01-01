New Year Resolution: Celebs list their resolutions for 2017

It’s that time of the year again when New Year resolutions are made. These celebrities share some of the things they hope to achieve this year. I want to be a better actor. There’s really nothing wrong about having New Year’s resolutions, especially if you have some habits that are not good enough, such as…

The post New Year Resolution: Celebs list their resolutions for 2017 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

