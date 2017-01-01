New Year Resolution: Celebs list their resolutions for 2017
It’s that time of the year again when New Year resolutions are made. These celebrities share some of the things they hope to achieve this year. I want to be a better actor. There’s really nothing wrong about having New Year’s resolutions, especially if you have some habits that are not good enough, such as…
The post New Year Resolution: Celebs list their resolutions for 2017 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG