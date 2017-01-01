New Year resolutions of successful people

The year 2017 starts today and you must have flagged of your 2017 New Year resolutions. Some people believe the practice is outdated. It is not! The resolutions, difficult as some are, keep you focused and from straying.

Many successful people have used New Year resolutions effectively. Here are examples sourced by myself and from the Internet.

Okechukwu Enelamah

Enelamah, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment is a highly cerebral person, with vast experience in many fields. He holds a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from the University of Nigeria (1985), and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard University Graduate School of Business (1994). He is also a Chartered Accountant (1992), and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) (1997).

On Tuesday morning, he shared some of the “resolutions” that have impacted him positively over the years with Real Life Forum:

•I have learnt to wait upon the Lord: I pray before making important decisions (I have learnt to “sleep over” and inquire from the Lord before making important decisions).

•Self control first: Whatever news I get or situation I find myself in, I first exercise self control before I respond. The greatest work I have to do is on myself!

•Life is all about perspectives: I believe in the power of positive thinking!

•Two are better than one: I struggled to exercise on my own routinely for a long time, until my wife and I agreed to do it together.

CEO of an oil firm in Lekki, Lagos:

This highly successful but quiet man, with a strong family pedigree, keeps it simple. “Don’t give up on God,” he says.

CEO of an oil firm in Port Harcourt:

This CEO, who also doesn’t want to be quoted, worked for many years in executive positions in IOCs. He says, “Cut ties with negative friends.”

Donald Trump

Acknowledging a run of success, billionaire businessman and US President-elect Donald Trump made it his resolution to keep it up. “Whether it’s ‘The Apprentice’ or the real estate world or whatever we’re doing, we just want to keep it going,” Trump explained in an interview with Pittsburgh’s WPXI.

Boone Pickens

His resolution is simple. “Keep working.” Pickens, an oil and gas tycoon and self-made billionaire, grew up in a household where everyone worked, including him. So, he pledged to keep working. At age 84, the self-made billionaire has given up many things he enjoyed — like golfing and hunting. But when it comes to quitting work, he’s planning to “go out in a box”, the Dallas Morning News reported.

When you enjoy what you do, there’s no reason to retire solely because you reach a certain age or financial status. Take your emotional and mental preparedness into consideration before deciding you’re ready to retire.

Michael Bloomberg

For Bloomberg, founder and CEO of Bloomberg LP, it is never stop learning. He showed an interest in the New York technology scene when Codecademy launched Code Year in 2012, an initiative pushing people to learn coding. Bloomberg accepted the challenge, making it his New Year resolution. The media questioned what he would do with his newly learned skills, but the fact that he took initiative to learn something new is admirable in itself.

You should all challenge yourselves to continually sharpen and expand your skills. Even if you don’t need what you learn today, you never know how it might benefit you — or your salary — in the future.

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, vowed he would stick to a vegetarian diet unless he killed the meat himself. The idea came after he hosted a pig roast where some guests said they enjoyed the meat but didn’t want to think about the fact it was once a living animal. Zuckerberg found that idea irresponsible and made this New Year’s resolution to remind him to be thankful for his food.

Instead of always focusing on what you don’t have or what you want to get, you should spend more time being grateful and find ways to show your thanks.

Barbara Corcoran: Spend More Time with Friends

“Shark Tank” star and millionaire businesswoman, Barbara Corcoran, vowed to spend less time texting and more time actually keeping in touch. “I’m going to make sure I see one friend every week,” she told Business Insider.

Make more time for the people — and hobbies — that you love. Every aspect of your life can benefit from the happiness spending more time with friends and family brings.

Arianna Huffington: Use Money to Make a Difference

Arianna, Co-founder and President of Huffington Post, and a group of friends, decided that moving money to smaller banks could help resolve Americans’ problems accessing credit. In a Huffington Post article, she explained that small banks have a better track record of caring for the needs of the communities they serve. But like the people, community banks were struggling and many had closed or been taken over after the financial crisis. Huffington said starting a movement to shift money to those banks would help them get the capital they need to help their communities.

You shouldn’t forget that you can use your money to send a message and support your causes. And depending on what those causes are, you can make a difference close to home.

Mark Cuban: Don’t Let Obstacles Get in Your Way

Mark, billionaire businessman and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, previously vowed to “get back on the court.” This New Year’s resolution reportedly followed the “Shark Tank” star having two hip surgeries within seven years, but The Inquisitr said he decided he wouldn’t allow his physical challenges to stop him from being active.

You can all take a cue from Cuban and avoid allowing your setbacks to become permanent obstacles. From physical obstacles to mental barriers — don’t let anything hold you back from doing what you love.

Suze Orman: Live Every Day Like New Years

Personal finance guru, Suze Orman, believes resolutions are like diets — short lived. Just a few weeks into the year, many people are already struggling, if they haven’t completely abandoned their newly set goals.

So, instead of making a commitment every year on the same day as part of a tradition, Orman believes in living every day like New Years. By doing so, you’re not waiting for some future date to hit the reset button and start making improvements. You’ll view everyday as a fresh opportunity to set out on the path to success.

Elon Musk: Have More Fun

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Motors with bragging rights including founding PayPal and Tesla. According to his finances, he’s been handsomely rewarded for his hard work. But Musk admitted that it has been tiring; he doesn’t get to see his kids enough and hasn’t been enjoying his life. In 2013, he told a crowd at SXSW that the past year sucked, so he planned to “take it down a scootch,”and have more fun, Vanity Fair reported.

You should always keep your professional and financial goals in perspective. All work and no play can wreck your life by having serious negative effects on your health, relationships and productivity.

