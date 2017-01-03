New Year Tragedy: 6 Killed, 62 Injured In Katsina Auto Crash

No fewer than six persons are reported dead in two separate auto accidents in Katsina State, leaving at least 62 others in different degrees of serious injuries on New Year Day.

One eyewitness of the crash that occurred at Abdallawa, near Kaita Local Government Area headquarters, on Dankama – Kaita road, said at least three people lost their lives on the spot in the lorry conveying passengers to Charanchi Market in Charanchi Local Government Areas of the state.

It was gathered that over 50 persons sustained severe injuries when the lorry skidded off the road and crashed into its pavement about 10am that fateful day leaving many of its victims with ghastly dismembers parts of their bodies.

Another witness said about eight of the passengers with severely fractured limbs were rushed to Katsina Orthopedic Hospital while about 42 were taken to Katsina General Hospital for emergency treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Head of Kaita LocaL Government Administration, Hajiya Umma Abdullahi, who was among the first callers on the patients in the hospitals, said yesterday that the local council alone could not shoulder the medical bills of the victims.

The council boss, who was visibly shaken over the degree of injuries sustained by the victims, appealed for urgent help of the state government and philanthropists.

The second crash involving a Volkswagen Golf 3 saloon on Sunday, January 1, 2017, along Malumfashi – Funtua road at Karfi village, Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state, around 5.36pm also left no fewer than three passengers dead on the spot.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Katsina State, Abdul Badagawa, told LEADERSHIP yesterday that one man, a young boy and a girl perished in the accident but eight women, three girls and another man cheated death with various degrees of injuries while three persons escaped unhurt at Karfi Village, about seven kilometres to Malumfashi town.

The Sector Commander said the victims were taken to Malumfashi General Hospital by FRSC team assisted by some members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and sympathizers in the area.

Badagawa further confirmed that the ill-fated Golf 3 saloon crashed due to speed violation and cautioned drivers against over speeding and over loading this festive season.

