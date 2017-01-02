New Year Tragedy! Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year’s Eve

Commotion at Oke-Ijetu beside Ilesa garage, Osogbo, Osun State capital, as two siblings reportedly drowned inside a river over the weekend.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred on the eve of New Year.

The deceased, who were 16 and 14 years of age respectively, were said to be playing football in a pitch very close to the river at Oke-Ijetu ‎area.

It was gathered that the duo arrived Osun State on Thursday from Lagos before they met their untimely death on Saturday, end of 2016.