Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Year Tragedy! Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year’s Eve

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Commotion at Oke-Ijetu beside Ilesa garage, Osogbo, Osun State capital, as two siblings reportedly drowned inside a river over the weekend.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred on the eve of New Year.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The deceased, who were 16 and 14 years of age respectively, were said to be playing football in a pitch very close to the river at Oke-Ijetu ‎area.
It was gathered that the duo arrived Osun State on Thursday from Lagos before they met their untimely death on Saturday, end of 2016.

The post New Year Tragedy! Two Brothers Drown In Osun River On New Year’s Eve appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.