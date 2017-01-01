New Year’s Eve Tragedy: 6 Perish In Auto-crash

No fewer than six persons yesterday lost their lives in a road accident while on their way to attend a wedding ceremony in Jankwe Development Area, Obi local government area of Nasarawa State.

The accident involving a Golf-2 saloon car, with registration number AA 475 TAK Nasarawa, and a fuel tanker, belonging to Conoil.

The incident which happened at about 11:30 on New Year ‘s eve, Saturday, December 31, 20016, along Lafia-Makurdi road, caused traffic gridlock to those plying the road for the New Year celebration.

The victims were said to be coming from Bass Village in Nasarawa- Eggon, when the incident occurred.

To that effect, people from the neighbouring communities where the incident occurred were seen with containers rushing to get gas from the Conoil tanker after offering help to the survivors and evacuating the corpses.

It was gathered that, before police could arrive the scene, people had a free time scooping gas from the tanker.

An eyewitness revealed that the Golf-2 driver lost control when his front tire burst at a sharp corner, about 200 metres to his destination.

“The tanker driver really tried. It was while trying to dodge the golf that he fell-off the road.

“Though, from what we heard from other drivers, the Golf-2 driver was his first coming to this area.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Idrissu Kennedy, said five people lost their lives while two others who sustained serious injuries were receiving medical attention at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia where the corpses were deposited.

