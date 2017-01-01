Newcastle Show Interest In Bournemouth Striker Callum Wilson

Newcastle are interested in signing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson

The 24-year-old has scored five goals this season after recovering from a serious knee injury at the end of last season.

Wilson has been an unused substitute in Bournemouth’s last two matches and this has alerted Rafa Benitez’s Championship leaders, who signed Matt Ritchie from the Cherries in the summer.

But Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe recently insisted that Wilson was simply being rested

Newcastle were previously interested in Aston Villa target man Rudy Gestede, but Villa boss Steve Bruce suggested last week that he is on the verge of joining Middlesbrough.

The Championship leaders signed winger Matt Ritchie from Bournemouth in the summer, but Cherries boss Eddie Howe is not concerned by the Wilson rumours.

Howe told the Daily Echo: “Management of game time at this time of year is crucial. We love Callum, I think he’s an outstanding player.

“He’s done well for us this season but we need to make sure every player is fresh when they play.

“He’s been in the game long enough (not to be bothered by transfer rumours) and he’s had speculation from the minute he signed here and started to score goals straightaway.

“He’s been linked with clubs throughout that period. It’s nothing new for him or for us.

“We’re delighted with him and I’m sure he’s happy here too.”

