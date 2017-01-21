Next-Gen BMW 6 Series Surfaces

The successor to the BMW 6 Series has been spied while undergoing winter testing.

It’s still unclear if BMW plans on changing the nameplate to 8 Series when this particular model arrives, or if it will retain the 6 Series moniker. It’s more likely that it will stay the BMW 6 Series given that its proportions and styling are similar to the existing model despite the heavy camouflage concealing all the details. Still, rumors persist that BMW plans on marketing a 6 Series model as a Porsche 911 fighter, but we have yet to see evidence of that.

Spy photographers caught both the coupe and convertible models testing in the snow and regardless of which nameplate BMW chooses to attach to the models, they will both ride on the German automaker’s CLAR platform, so expect it to shed quite a bit of weight compared to the current 6 Series.

The company previously trademarked the 850, 860, M850 and M8 nameplates, suggesting it is moving forward with an 8 Series model. It’s just unclear whether these prototypes spy photographers have caught testing in recent months will be the 8 Series.

